“I’m not here to back him because he is big enough to back himself” - Manchester United star makes claim about Ten Hag ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United star Andre Onana defended manager Erik ten Hag amidst rumors of the Dutchman leaving the club. The goalkeeper claimed that the side could have done much better had they not suffered multiple injury setbacks.

Speaking ahead of the side's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City, he said:

“I’m not here to back him because he is big enough to back himself. But he is a really good guy, a positive coach and tactically he is good.

“If he had all his squad together, it would probably be different for him, for us, the club and the fans."

It has been a difficult second season for Ten Hag at Old Trafford. After a debut campaign that saw Manchester United finish third and win the Carabao Cup, he struggled to replicate their performances. They were sent crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage and finished eighth in the Premier League.

The only way of securing European football next season is by beating their cross-town rivals in the finals of the FA Cup. It's a repeat of last year's game, where Manchester City won the second of their treble. It came on the back of a brace from Ilkay Gundogan in a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Jurgen Klinsmann suggests one Manchester United manager needed more time

Moyes endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Former manager Jurgen Klinsmann claimed that David Moyes deserved a longer rope at Manchester United. The German said that the Scottish boss was an ideal replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson.

He said on ESPN FC:

“I always thought David Moyes was the absolute perfect fit, and I still think it today, for Man United. But they didn’t even give him a year. Ferguson was given four or five years to win his first trophies. Today, it’s a very tricky environment for managers and the clubs as well.”

Viewed as a successor to the legendary Ferguson, Moyes was hired after a strong stint at Everton in 2013. However, he was relieved of his duties after just 10 months in charge. Since then, the Red Devils have had a carousel of managers including Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They are set to make another change in the dugout, with Erik ten Hag to leave Manchester United after two years in charge. Former United coach Kieran McKenna has emerged as an option, while Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino have also been mentioned.