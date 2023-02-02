“I’m a very bad loser” – Marcel Sabitzer sets target at Manchester United after deadline day loan switch 

Manchester United completed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day (January 31).

With Christian Eriksen set to stay out injured for the foreseeable future, United explored the market for a stop-gap replacement. Sabitzer, former captain of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, might be the perfect player to fill the void.

One of the best attributes of the Austrian midfielder is his tenacity on the pitch. He is also good with the ball and possesses the ability to score from long range.

Sabitzer is also a very competitive individual. In his first interview with the club's website, the player revealed that he hates losing even in training. Here's what he said (via Daily Mail):

"Of course, keep going every day, put it all out [there] in training sessions, that's why I'm here. I like the way he [Ten Hag] plays, his teams play, he's a good coach and I'm looking forward to meeting him and playing under him. I'm a very bad loser. Even in training, I can't lose. I have that mentality over the years, I hate to lose."

The Bayern loanee further added that he won't back down from criticizing his teammates if they fail to perform at the desired level. He said:

"That is my mentality; to go forward, have a voice in the dressing room, on the pitch and give it all. That's normal for me."

He also said:

"I will give my all for the jersey. I'm very happy to be here, I will give my best and we will see what happens, but I am here to win trophies."

The Austria international joined Bayern from Leipzig in 2021 and has since made 54 appearances for the German giants, contributing two goals and two assists.

Marcel Sabitzer said he is looking forward to making his Manchester United debut

RB Leipzig v Manchester United: Group H - UEFA Champions League: Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United are hands down one of the biggest clubs in the world. While Sabitzer has previously played against the Red Devils, it was in an empty Old Trafford. He is looking forward to representing the club in front of a packed Theater of Dreams.

He said:

"Manchester United is a big club with fantastic fans. Old Trafford is a big stadium, I've played there once - it was empty - but I felt it was very nice. It's a great feeling to have the badge on my chest and I'm looking forward."

The midfielder could be in contention when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on February 4.

