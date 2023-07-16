"I'm a Barça fan, I've always followed them closely every season" - Ilkay Gundogan speaks out after completing Barcelona move

Veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has opened up about his move to Barcelona from Manchester City, stating that he has followed the Spanish club since childhood.

Gundogan brought an end to his seven-year stint with Manchester City this summer, leaving the club as a free agent. He scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 games for City, winning five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

The 32-year-old will now begin the next phase of his career at Barcelona. Speaking to the club's media upon his arrival on Saturday (July 15), Gundogan shared his excitement to be there since he has been a Barca fan.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I am very happy to finally be in Barcelona and to join you. I am really looking forward to a great season and the first game."

He added:

"It's a dream to be at Barça. I remember when I was a child and I saw Rijkaard and Pep 's Barça. I'm a Barça fan, I've always followed them closely every season and I am very happy and very proud to be part of this team."

Gundogan joins Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque as the Blaugrana's three signings this summer transfer window so far.

Ilkay Gundogan on what he brings to Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has been amongst the world's best midfielders in the last few years at Manchester City. The German midfielder has been a key figure in Pep Guardiola's side that have dominated English football for over five years now.

The veteran midfielder, when asked what he brings to Barcelona, pointed out his experience and versatility. He said:

“As I said, I think I can bring a lot of experience to the table, but obviously there is great quality in Barça's midfield. I can adapt to different roles: more defensive and more offensive."

"I am a player who likes to have the ball, which I think is something very important to be a Barça player, due to his style of play."

He added:

"And besides, I always put all the best of myself and the greatest of my efforts to help the team as much as possible, because in the end, individualities can help but what matters is the team."

Gundogan has made over 550 appearances for clubs like Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, registering 110 goals and 66 assists. He is known for his ability to control a midfield and make late runs into the box to pose an attacking threat.

With Sergio Busquets' departure earlier this summer, Gundogan could also bring a calm and experienced energy to a rather young Barcelona midfield.