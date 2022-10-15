“I’m a believer now” – Former Chelsea and Liverpool star backs Arsenal for Premier League title glory after ‘exciting’ times under Mikel Arteta 

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole has backed Mikel Arteta to guide Arsenal to Premier League glory this season.

The Gunners have enjoyed an outstanding start to their campaign, collecting 24 points from their first nine league games.

Mikel Arteta has managed to build a winning team full of youngsters. Joe Cole recently said that he is now a believer in Arteta's process and backed the north London-based side to go on to lift the league trophy this season. While talking to BT Sport, Cole said (via Metro):

"I’m a believer now. We’ve seen them trip up themselves so many times over 10 years, you always want to have another look and another look. But the process Mikel Arteta is talking about for the last 12-18 months is starting to bear fruition.

"The young players, the ones coming in, are delivering it. It looks like a well-oiled machine. Exciting times for Arsenal fans."

The Gunners have also started their UEFA Europa League campaign in style as they currently sit at the top of Group A with three wins from as many games. Cole further added on the Spaniard:

"We talk about continuity under Arteta. He’s always, of the big hitters, using two, three or four in European games, bringing in lads around him. To continue that performance."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are set to take on Leeds United in the Premier League next on Sunday (16 October). Jesse Marsch's team sits in15th spot, having collected nine points from eight games.

While speaking about what he expects from Leeds United, Arteta told the media ahead of the game (via arsenal.com):

"With Jesse, and the teams that they have already played, it is very clear what he wants to do. Be a really intense team, a really dynamic team and a really good team when there are spaces to attack.

"There’s some similarities [to Bielsa’s team] but every coach has his own book, but what Jesse has done over the time he has been there is really impressive."

