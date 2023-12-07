"I’m doing my best to help the team" - Serie A superstar responds to rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has responded to rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

With Los Blancos constantly on the lookout for the new and upcoming talents on the block in European football, the Georgian forward has garnered strong interest.

However, speaking to Sky Italia, Kvaratskhelia reiterated his desire to remain with Napoli for the time being.

"At the moment, I’m 100% focused on Napoli. I’m doing my best to help the team."

Real Madrid came up during the interview since they were the club Kvaratskhelia grew up supporting. However, the Georgian was quick to downplay the chances of a move.

"It was a childhood passion, but now I only think about Napoli. We have important matches ahead of us. I’m very happy here.

"There are many good clubs where I would like to play, but now I feel happy in Naples."

The player's father Badri, too, revealed his son's dreams of one day donning Los Blancos' coveted white jersey (via Fabrizio Romano).

"Khvicha always dreamed and still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. I am sure about it. For Khvicha, playing against Real Madrid was special."

The 22-year-old was a revelation for Napoli last season as he netted 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. He has made a decent start to the ongoing campaign as well, bagging four goals and five assists in 18 games.

Napoli reportedly value Khvicha Kvaraskhelia around €85 million and Real will have to cough up the huge sum in order to land their target.

Real Madrid congratulate incoming signing Endrick on Brasileirao triumph

Real Madrid posted a congratulatory message for incoming player Endrick after the starlet won his second-consecutive Brasileirao title.

Endrick bagged 11 goals in 31 league appearances for Palmeiras, helping them win the title ahead of Gremio.

"Congratulations, Endrick, on winning your second-consecutive Brasileirao! Your goal in the last match helped your team Palmeiras win a much deserved title. We're very proud of you!"

Los Blancos acquired Endrick from Palmeiras in a deal worth a total of €60 million in 2022, with the player set to continue playing in Brazil until he turns 18 in 2024.

The club are known to spread their scouting wings far and wide across the globe, with a keen interest on South America in particular.

With Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo all hailing from the continent, it is no surprise club president Florentino Perez acquired another top talent from there.