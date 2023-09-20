"I'm better than Onana" - KSI makes claim on social media as Manchester United star Andre Onana makes horrific error against Bayern Munich

British YouTuber and rapper KSI has made an interesting claim on social media, following Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's costly mistake against Bayern Munich.

The Cameroonian stopper, whose skills are under scrutiny, let a distant shot from Leroy Sane slip through his grasp, thereby allowing Bayern to pull ahead in the match.

Football fans were shocked at the fumble, and KSI posted on Twitter, "I'm better than Onana," furnishing screenshots to compare their respective ratings, as can be seen below:

The pivotal moment unfolded when Sane played a short exchange with teammate Harry Kane just outside the penalty box. Sane's subsequent low drive bobbled along the ground and eluded Onana, trickling underneath him and into the net.

United had been evenly matched against Bayern until that moment, with players like Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen making promising moves in the first 45 minutes. Amplifying the weight of Onana's mistake, Bayern capitalized with a second goal shortly after.

Serge Gnabry struck the net, masterfully assisted by former Manchester City young talent Jamal Musiala, who weaved past several United defenders.

It's worth noting that this season, Onana has already let in 10 goals in just five Premier League games, making this recent error even more significant in criticisms surrounding his performance.

In the second half, Manchester United will aim to mount a comeback against Bayern Munich. However, it remains to be seen whether Onana can rebound both mentally and physically to help his team turn the tide.

Erik ten Hag struggles to control Manchester United dressing room following poor start

Reports have revealed (via Football 365) that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is losing grip over the dressing room due to the team's lackluster opening to the 2023–24 season.

This comes on the heels of an otherwise promising period that saw United lift the Carabao Cup and secure a top-four finish last season.

However, the current season tells a different story. Not only has their on-pitch performance been wanting, but United also find themselves embroiled in multiple controversies.

A protracted takeover saga and off-field issues involving key players like Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Antony have further strained the club's chemistry.

In terms of match outcomes, the statistics are similarly bleak. United have lost three of their initial five Premier League matches, including a jarring 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Unless there is a quick turnaround, both in terms of results and squad harmony, questions will inevitably arise about Ten Hag's suitability to navigate the team through choppy waters.