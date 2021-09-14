"I'm a fan of him" - Real Madrid star launches Kylian Mbappe charm offensive

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid continue to be linked over a potential transfer. Los Blancos attacker Vinicius Junior has added more fuel to the rumors by admitting he's eager to play alongside the Frenchman.

“Mbappe is a great player, I like him a lot, I'm also a fan of him," the Brazilian said in an interview with Spanish publication Diaro AS.

🎙️| Vinicius Jr: "Mbappé is a great player, I like him a lot, I'm a fan of his. He'll have a great season at PSG of course, he'll do things well, then we'll see what he'll do with his future." @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 13, 2021

"I'm sure he’s going to have a great season at PSG and he's going to do things well. We'll see what he does with his future," he added.

The Real Madrid forward also revealed that he never thought about leaving the Spanish capital, against wide-spread rumors during the summer transfer window.

"I just wanted to succeed in Madrid, for my president and for the fans that have always supported me unconditionally. My family and I want to spend many years in Madrid and I do not want to have another experience.

"There are players here who have been around for many seasons and have won a lot. I want to be like them."

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a departure from Paris Saint Germain this summer. Real Madrid were well-poised to lure the Frenchman from the Parc des Princes, reportedly submitting a mega bid worth €215 million for his signature.

However, they couldn't reach an agreement with PSG as the Parisians refused to give up on one of their prized assets. Despite that, Los Blancos remain keen to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 121 goals in 111 games since signing for PSG at the start of the 2017/18 season:



◉ 111 games

◉ 92 goals

◉ 29 assists



No player has been directly involved in more goals in Ligue than the 22-year old. pic.twitter.com/nnz0NOLWDH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has entered the new season in spectacular form, bagging four goals and two assists for PSG in five league games. He will get the chance to add to his tally when he faces Club Brugge in the Champions League tomorrow.

PSG blocked Kylian Mbapppe's Real Madrid move this summer

Is Kylian Mbappe destined to join Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid seems to be a matter of when and not if. Both parties are big admirers of each other and have been flirting over a transfer for the last few seasons.

Los Blancos could be helped by the fact the the Frenchman is already in the final year of his contract with PSG. That means they can start holding talks with him in January and possibly sign him for free if they decide to wait till the end of the term.

