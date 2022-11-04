"I'm a bit baffled by Ten Hag" - Former Chelsea player takes aim at Manchester United manager

Chris Sutton has taken aim at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following his comments after their Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils won the game 1-0 thanks to wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho's first-half strike but it was not enough for them to top their group.

Manchester United needed to beat the Spanish La Liga side by at least three goals if they had to top Group E.

Having finished second, they will now have to play in the preliminary round against one of the teams that have dropped out of the Champions League.

Following the game, Ten Hag insisted that his side deserved more from the game but Sutton did not take his words too kindly.

The former Chelsea striker has claimed that the Red Devils did not deserve to win at all and it was an even game.

Sutton has insisted that Manchester United showed no urgency despite knowing what they need. He told BT Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"With what was at stake with this game I think it was a surprise, more than that when they took the lead in the second half it was not like they peppered the goal."

He added:

"I'm a bit baffled by Ten Hag saying "you don't always get what you deserve", I don't think they deserved to win the game by more than one, I actually don't think they deserved to win the game. It was a pretty even game. With what was at stake they have to play they with greater with desperation towards the end."

Sutton has claimed that Manchester United have landed themselves in trouble as they were not ruthless. He added:

"It was never going to be easy for Ten Hag, but they put themselves under unnecessary pressure. They should have been ruthless with this group, at the start of the campaign you would have thought that United would finish top and they are now second and have a problem."

