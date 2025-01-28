John Obi Mikel has hit out at Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson once again. The former Blues midfielder believes that the striker's mistake cost them in their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League.

When Chelsea were 1-0 up against the Cityzens, Jackson had a terrific opportunity to score his team's second after being played in by Cole Palmer. However, the Senegalese striker opted against shooting with his left foot and tried to set up a teammate.

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel stated that Jackson should have done better and taken the shot. He added that missing was fine, but the lack of effort in going for goal was a problem. He said (via Pulse Sports):

"Not the scoreline we all wanted, is it? I’m a bit gutted. Again, we went 1-0 up and we had that chance to go 2-0 up with Nicolas Jackson. Some people are saying that the pass from Cole Palmer is a little bit… no, it’s not. You’re a striker, just put your foot through it. If you miss it, it’s fine. But attempt to score. What did he do? Just controlled the ball and then came back."

"Your job is to f***ing score the goals, that’s why you were brought to the football club. Put the ball in the back of the net and try to score. He didn’t do that. I have nothing against Nicolas Jackson and every time I talk about him, it’s like I have something against him, it’s like I’m trying to get Victor [Osimhen] to come to the football club. No it’s not, I’ve said it."

"The reason why we succeeded in my time and, again, I’m not trying to compare him with Didier [Drogba], because we had somebody that when we called upon him he was there to put the ball in the back of the net. We don’t have that right now. Nicolas Jackson, he’s doing well with his combinations. But he’s not a goalscorer and that’s what we need."

Mikel went on to state that Jackson was not going to help Chelsea win the Premier League, and they needed to get another striker soon.

John Obi Mikel wants Chelsea to replace Robert Sanchez

John Obi Mikel also talked about Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, stating that he is not a "top" shot-stopper. The Spaniard made a mistake by rushing out of his goal which allowed Erling Haaland to chip him for City's second goal of the game.

Discussing Sanchez's performance, Mikel said (via Pulse Sports):

"Not good enough. He’s not a top, top ‘keeper. He’s good enough to be there in the league but he’s not good enough for Chelsea. Sanchez showed that again with that mistake. What are you doing rushing out? What are you doing?!"

Chelsea face West Ham United next in the Premier League on Monday, February 3, which will see the return of their former manager, Graham Potter.

