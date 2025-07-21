  • home icon
“I’m bored, give me a f**king ball man” - Aubameyang reacts as he continues to wait to make return to Europe official with former club

By Sripad
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:22 GMT
Al Wehda v Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram as he gears up for a return to Marseille. The striker wants to get back on the pitch at the earliest and posted an update saying he was bored without a ball at his feet.

In his Instagram story, Aubameyang posted a photo of himself wearing the iconic 'Ronaldo 9' jersey while he was on vacation at the beach.

He posted a small caption at the top, which read:

"POV: I'm bored give me a fkng ball man" [sic]

The former Arsenal striker is set for a return to Marseille, a year after leaving the club to join Al-Qadsiah. He had joined the Saudi Pro League side on a two-year deal, but is now a free agent after terminating his contract.

Foot Mercato have reported that the striker will be moving to Marseille on a two-year deal, and will be heading back to Ligue1 for the fifth time in his career. He initially joined Lille on loan in 2009, followed by a season at AS Monaco on loan. He then signed for Saint-Étienne on a permanent deal in 2011, before moving to Marseille in 2023 after a forgettable season at Chelsea.

Marseille finished second in Ligue1 last season, 19 points behind champions PSG. They are now back in the UEFA Champions League after spending a season without European football, having finished eighth in the 2023/24 Ligue1 campaign.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke out about Mikel Arteta and the issues at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke his silence on the final months of his career at Arsenal and his issues with Mikel Arteta in an interview with Colinterview in November 2024. The striker spoke about how the manager turned on him without any mistake of his and said:

"I arrive, the coach finishes his meeting and then he grabs me and he completely tears into me, he shouts at me like I'm crazy, he says: 'You put a knife in my back. You can't do that to me given the times we're going through'. At that moment I tell myself that I'm not going to answer him because it's going to end angrily. I didn't go partying."
"He knows very well the reason for my departure, so at that moment, I don't understand why he is lecturing me like this. I go home and the doctor calls me and says, 'Tomorrow, the coach doesn't want you to be there.' I said 'OK', I knew the next match was coming and I said to myself, 'Damn once again everyone is going to talk about it, it's going to be a mess, what is this crazy thing?' I couldn't understand it."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played 76 matches under Mikel Arteta and scored 38 goals, including a brace in the 2020 FA Cup final. Notably, that FA Cup triumph is Arteta's only major trophy at Arsenal.

