“I’m very certain that I will stay here” – Barcelona target closes door on transfer

Amid rumors of a possible move to Barcelona, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has clarified that he will not be joining the La Liga side this summer. He has stated that he plans to play for the German giants next season (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Bavarian club had made it clear that their Germany international is not for sale during the ongoing transfer window (via 90min). Now, the player himself has come out to shut down speculation over a move.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm very certain that I will stay here at Bayern. I will play the coming season at FC Bayern. I have no other plans."

The 28-year-old has also been linked to Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool (via MSN) in recent weeks. Kimmich's statement comes as a blow to all potential suitors.

Barcelona were looking to replace Sergio Busquets, who has now signed with MLS side Inter Miami. However, the club have completed the signing of Oriol Romeu from Girona for a reported fee of €3.4 million (via Transfermarkt). The former Southampton man can take up the role in defensive midfield.

Kimmich joined Bayern Munich from Stuttgart back in 2015 for a reported fee of €8.5 million (via Transfermarkt). He has since made 347 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 90 assists across all competitions.

At the moment, Kimmich has two years left on his current deal in Germany. The midfielder has won the UEFA Champions League once and the Bundesliga on eight occasions, among other honors, with the German outfit.

Jose Kimmich said he was a fan of Barcelona boss Xavi

Germany v Colombia - International Friendly

Even though Kimmich seems to have closed the door on a potential move to Barcelona this summer, he is said to be a fan of the Catalan club's manager Xavi. A former player at Camp Nou, Xavi's passing range and technique impressed Kimmich.

Speaking to SportBild in 2021, he said:

"My role model was always Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona. He was never the greatest, but had an eye for the game, passing and technique. He was always trying to put others in the limelight."

Xavi scored 85 goals in 767 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana. The Spaniard won eight La Liga trophies and four UEFA Champions League titles with Barca.