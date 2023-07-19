“I’m close with his family; he’s close with mine” – Arsenal star on deep connection with Declan Rice before summer transfer

Eddie Nketiah has said that he's very close to Arsenal new signing Declan Rice, as the duo played together for Chelsea's academy between the age of nine to 14.

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United for £105 million this summer. The Englishman arrives as one of the top players in the Premier League in his position.

Speaking about Rice and his acquaintance with the defensive midfielder's family, Nketiah said (via The Boot Room):

“We’ve obviously played together from nine to 14, so we had that really solid relationship and that kind of foundation. Obviously, I’m close with his family; he’s close with mine. It’s good to have him back obviously in the squad; obviously, we’re really happy here to have him with us."

Nketiah added that having his previous connection with Rice could help enhance their on-field bond:

“It helps having that bit of a relationship with him, so, hopefully, he can remember how I like the passes played. It’s good to have him, and I’m sure he’s going to be a really good addition and really help us this season.”

With Granit Xhaka gone and Thomas Partey closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia, Rice is expected to play a key role for the Gunners next season.

Nketiah, meanwhile, deputised brilliantly for Gabriel Jesus when the Brazilian spent a large chunk of the previous campaign on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nketiah scored nine goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances across competitions. The 24-year-old could play a key role for Mikel Arteta's team in the upcoming season, too.

Arsenal set to play MLS All-Stars

Arsenal are set to play the MLS All-Stars in a pre-season game on Wednesday (July 19). They recently beat the All-Stars 6-5 in a skill challenge. Auston Trusty handed his team the win by hitting the crossbar from 40 yards out.

The Gunners previously played the MLS All-Stars in 2016, who had the likes of Kaka, Didier Drogba, Andrea Pirlo, winning 2-1. After Joel Campbell gave Arsene Wenger's team the lead, Drogba equalised for the All-Stars.

Chuba Akpom, though, scored a last-ditch winner for Arsenal. Fans will hope for yet another enthraling encounter.