"I'm coming home" - Chelsea legend Eden Hazard confirms he will return to Stamford Bridge for Soccer Aid game

Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has announced that he will return to Stamford Bridge to participate in Soccer Aid this summer.

The Belgian is among a host of prominent personalities confirmed to participate in the charity match in London on June 9. He will represent the World XI, who will be managed by current Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It will be the second time Hazard has set foot on Stamford Bridge since swapping the Blues for Real Madrid in 2019. The ex-attacker returned to the stadium with Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2021. His team lost 2-0 on that occasion (and 3-1 in the tie).

However, that game was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, meaning there were no fans present. Eden Hazard is, therefore, looking forward to playing in front of supporters at Stamford Bridge once again. He said (via 777Score):

"My Chelsea family - I am coming home on Sunday, 9th June! I can't wait to see you all again. Playing at Stamford Bridge was always amazing. We won so many trophies together there. Some of the very best memories I have in football - seven brilliant years. I miss them."

Blues legend Frank Lampard will take charge of the England team alongside Harry Redknapp. Roberto Carlos, David Seaman and Jack Wilshere are other footballing personalities confirmed to participate in Soccer Aid. Apart from the legends of the game, Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and Stuart Broad will also feature.

Looking back at Eden Hazard's time at Chelsea

Chelsea roped in Eden Hazard from French club LOSC Lille for around £32 million in 2012. Over the next seven years, the Belgian would establish himself as a key player for the Blues. To this date, he is considered one of the best wingers of the Premier League era.

Eden Hazard helped the London giants win six trophies, including two Premier League titles. His league performances in the 2014-15 season earned him the PFA Player of the Year Award. He also bagged 110 goals and 92 assists from 352 appearances across competitions for the club.

Real Madrid then acquired Hazard's services for a deal worth up to £130 million in 2019. However, the transfer did not go according to plan for the winger, with injuries marring his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu. He was restricted to just 76 appearances across four seasons, registering 19 goal contributions.

Hazard hung up his boots in October last year after leaving Madrid.