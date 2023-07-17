"I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team" - Lionel Messi makes claim as he completes Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi spoke for the first time as the latest superstar to join Inter Miami. The Argentina icon was unveiled in front of a packed DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday (July 16).

Messi decided to move to the USA over his former club, Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League (via ESPN).

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m so happy to be here! I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did. We will enjoy a lot."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has signed with Inter Miami until 2025. He will earn a reported sum of between $50 million and $60 million a year (via The Guardian) in wages besides other incomes.

Speaking to the crowd at the unveiling, Messi added:

"I’m very moved to be here in Miami. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast."

The former Barcelona star's teammate Sergio Busquets is also set to join him at Inter Miami. The MLS club have already announced the midfielder's signing, who will also remain with the club till 2025 (via The Guardian).

The pair have already shared the pitch for the Catalan club on 567 occasions while recording 23 joint goal participations. Messi and Busquets will be looking to link up at their new club and deliver special moments.

David Beckham speaks about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF Hosts "The Unveil" Introducing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has welcomed Lionel Messi, who is set to make his club debut on July 21 (via ESPN). The former Manchester United forward states that he dreamt about growing football in the USA.

The arrival of arguably the greatest player in the world has delighted the former Real Madrid star. Speaking about his arrival, Beckham said:

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community."

Messi finished his last season with 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG. He also won the Qatar FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year.