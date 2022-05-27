“I’m not completely neutral” – Leon Goretzka reveals he is keeping ‘fingers crossed’ for one team ahead of Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has admitted he would prefer Real Madrid to win the Champions League final this Saturday (May 28) over Liverpool.

The two European heavyweights will meet in Paris for this year's showpiece event, which is a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

Goretzka has been important for the Bavarians this season as they captured their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. He scored three goals and provided three assists in 19 league appearances.

He was asked how he felt about missing out on the final this year, to which he replied to Sky Germany:

"It hurts badly. It's exactly the game where we all want to be. We have to honestly say that we were a long way from it. Two years ago we were allowed to enchant Europe, that's where we want to go again."

After winning the tournament under Hansi Flick in 2020, Bayern were dumped out by Villarreal in the quarter-finals in humiliating circumstances, losing 2-1 on aggregate. The 27-year-old midfielder added:

"It hurts to watch the game but it's been so long since we were kicked out that as a neutral football fan I'm happy to watch this game. I'm not totally neutral because of David Alaba so I have to keep my fingers crossed for Real Madrid. I wish him the next Champions League title."

Goretzka and David Alaba played together at the Allianz Arena for three seasons. This is also the amount of time the German international played alongside Liverpool midfielder Thaigo Alcantara.

David Alaba set to be fit for Real Madrid's Champions League final against Liverpool

According to the Evening Standard, Austrian defender Alaba will be fit for Saturday's final after being named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Stade de France clash.

Alaba has struggled in recent months with a muscle injury that has kept him out for a number of weeks. The 29-year-old defender has been a first-choice when available for Ancelotti alongside Eder Militao. He has made 45 appearances in his debut season in the Spanish capital since his free transfer from Bayern Munich last year.

Italian boss Ancelotti named every senior member in his squad for the encounter. Gareth Bale and Marcelo are also available to make potential swansongs against Liverpool before they leave the Bernabeu this summer (as per Marca).

Eden Hazard has also travelled with the squad after having a minor operation to remove a metal plate from his fibula. The Belgian has endured a torrid time at the 13-time European champions since his move from Chelsea in 2019, with injuries wreaking havoc over his Madrid career so far. He has made just 66 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring six goals and making 10 assists.

