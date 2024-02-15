"I’m concerned for multiple reasons" - Ex-USMNT star feels Gio Reyna made wrong decision with Nottingham Forest loan move

Former US Men's National Team (USMNT) attacker Taylor Twellman believes Gio Reyna should have moved to a La Liga club rather than joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January.

Reyna struggled to receive regular playing time for Borussia Dortmund this season, starting just once in 15 Bundesliga appearances. It was the continuation of a trend from last season when he started only four league games and seven across competitions.

This in turn led to him departing Dortmund on loan in this year's winter transfer window. Having been linked to Sevilla even in late January (via ESPN), the USMNT star ended up at Forest, who are 16th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the drop.

Twellman, who played 30 times for the USA between 2002 and 2008, spoke about Gio Reyna's move to England on the Alexi Lalas' State of the Union podcast. He opined that he was concerned with the young forward's decision, saying (as quoted by GOAL):

“I am concerned. I’m concerned for multiple reasons. One, you change representation. When you change representation, obviously your contacts change. Who’s now representing him [Gio Reyna]? That isn’t really public. I’d be intrigued to know who’s representing him.

“If you’re really leaving Dortmund for Forest when six weeks before that, four months before that, Sevilla was the one that everyone was telling me ‘That’s where he’s going to end up.’ I get it, they’re in a relegation battle, but La Liga suits Giovanni Reyna. A relegation battle in the English Premier League does not suit Giovanni Reyna. I don’t care who you are and who’s trying to convince me on that – that’s not going to work.”

Twellman added that he hopes the move works out, especially with the USMNT set to host the Copa America this summer:

“I hope I’m wrong because that means it helps Gio, it helps the USMNT, but I feel like when we are previewing the Copa America, I think we are going to have the same conversation - where is Gio going to end up, what’s his best team, can he play in a system that doesn’t suit a 10, someone that is going to contribute on both sides?

“I think we are going to be having this conversation in four months, unfortunately, but I hope I’m wrong.”

Reyna did not feature in the Stripes and Stars' latest fixture, a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia in a friendly fixture last month. However, he played in both legs of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago in November, scoring once as his team won 4-2 on aggregate.

How has USMNT star Gio Reyna fared for Nottingham Forest so far?

Gio Reyna is yet to start a match for Nottingham Forest, but has come off the bench twice in the Premier League this term.

The first of those fixtures was a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth, in which he was brought on in the 78th minute. In his brief time on the pitch, the USMNT midfielder completed 17 of his 19 passes, won all four of his duels and made a tackle.

Reyna's second appearance came in a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United on his home debut for Forest. He came off the bench in the 73rd minute against the Magpies and completed 11 of his 12 passes, while recording a key pass as well. The youngster also completed a dribble and made an interception.

Gio Reyna's next match for Forest is likely to come this weekend when they host West Ham United in the Premier League.