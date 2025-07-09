"I’m not convinced this deal actually gets done" - Glen Johnson names Chelsea as key reason why Arsenal will miss out on top target

Glen Johnson believes Chelsea might not sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal. He claims that the Blues are aware that the winger is close to becoming a 'world beater' and will try to keep him or offload him elsewhere.

Speaking to 888sport, Johnson said that Madueke needed to gain more confidence in himself and he would be one of the best in the world. He added that it would be a surprise if Enzo Maresca's side sanctioned a move across London to their rivals at the Emirates and said:

“I’ve seen Noni Madueke being linked with Arsenal, and ability-wise I can certainly see why they would be interested. But I would be massively surprised if Chelsea were to let him go at all – especially to Arsenal. There were flashes last season when he looked like a world beater, and if he were to get a bit more confidence, then yes – he can be playing at the very top level, whether that’s for Chelsea, Arsenal or someone else. But I’m not convinced this deal actually gets done.”

Maresca was recently quizzed if the winger was in the right mindset to play at the FIFA Club World Cup because of the noise surrounding his future at the club. He was quick to back the player and highlighted how he did in the semifinal win over Palmeiras. He said (via GOAL):

"Personally I think the same noise before the Palmeiras game, and we gave him half an hour and he was very good. I don't have any doubts that if we need Noni, he will help us. I can understand when there is noise around you, it is difficult to deal with that."

The Gunners have reportedly agreed personal terms with Madueke and are looking to launch a move. The Blues have not decided on an asking price yet, but are using Anthony Elanga's £55 million deal to join Newcastle United as the benchmark, per The Telegraph.

Chelsea hero warns Arsenal about losing key player

Chelsea hero Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal that Ethan Nwaneri may consider leaving if they sign Noni Madueke. He believes that the youngster will be lured away by Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side can offer him regular minutes on the pitch and said on talkSPORT (via METRO):

"Look, Nwaneri is the future of Arsenal – they do not want to lose him – but they can’t make assurances and tell him he’s going to make 25 Premier League starts next season. What club is he going to go to to do that? If I was an Arsenal fan, I would be worried about Dortmund or someone like that, where they can go ‘You come to us, this is the development you can get’."

Ethan Nwaneri has not signed a new deal at the Emirates and is in the final year of his current deal at the club.

