“I’m convinced they have learned from last year” - Arsene Wenger makes confident Arsenal prediction ahead of ‘decider’ vs Manchester City

Arsene Wenger thinks Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League this season as they prepare to face title rivals Manchester City on Sunday (March 31).

The Gunners travel to the Etihad to face City who they missed out on the title to last season. Mikel Arteta's men lead a three-horse race between themselves the Cityzens and Liverpool on this equation with 10 games left.

Arteta will remind his players of the agonizing way they surrendered the title race last season. They held an eight-point lead over Pep Guardiola's men but finished five points short.

However, Wenger is confident Arterta can end a 20-year wait for league glory. The iconic former Arsenal boss told his former winger Freddie Ljungberg (via Metro):

"I think so, yes (Arsenal can win the title)."

The Frenchman touched on the Gunners' encounter with Manchester City. He acknowledged the difficult task the visitors face at the Etihad:

"The next game will be a little decider because we go to Man City. Why not? City is always a difficult team to play but maybe not as dominant as they were last year but that can always come. They know how to do it, they have the knowledge, they have been there."

Arsenal haven't beaten City away from home in all competitions since January 2015. But, they prevailed against the reigning champions at the Emirates earlier this season (1-0).

Wenger doesn't think the pressure will get to the Gunners during the latter stages of this season's title race:

"Arsenal has the capacity but they have to show they can do it now. I hope and I'm convinced they have learned from last year. Last year the tension got to them and they dropped in the final sprint."

Expand Tweet

Arteta's men are top of the league heading into their clash at the Etihad. They're level on points with second-placed Liverpool but have a superior goal difference (7). Guardiola's Manchester City are third, trailing their title rivals by a mere point.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he'd rather be rivaling someone else than Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta started his coaching career with Manchester City.

Arteta will face Guardiola for the 11th time since arriving at the Emirates in December 2019. The Spaniard worked alongside his compatriot as part of his backroom staff before joining Arsenal.

The Gunners boss has since endured a poor record against Guardiola, overseeing three wins and eight defeats. His side's 1-0 victory over the Cityzens in October was only Arteta's second league win against his former ally.

Arteta has admitted that he'd rather collide with another manager ahead of the title rivals' encounter. He said (via the club's official website):

"Probably I would prefer to do it against somebody else, so I don't have those feelings! But it's not the choice and it's what it is, and that's it. People want to win; we know each other very well and we'll prepare the game to win it."

Expand Tweet

Guardiola has dominated English football during his eight years at Manchester City. He's guided the Etihad giants to five Premier League titles and is looking to do so for an unprecedented fourth season in a row. Arteta was part of the former Barcelona coach's backroom staff who helped guide City to titles in 2018 and 2019.