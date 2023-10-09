"I’m not convinced yet" - Frank Leboeuf expresses doubts over quality of 22-year-old Chelsea star 

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has raised concerns with Armando Broja and hopes Christopher Nkunku will be back from his injury soon.

Broja recently returned to action since he tore his cruciate ligament during pre-season. The Albanian striker was on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win against Fulham on October 2.

The 22-year-old was then chosen over Nicolas Jackson to start in Mauricio Pochettino's side's 4-1 win against Burnley (October 7). He failed to net on that occasion and was replaced by his Colombian teammate at halftime who did score.

Leboeuf hasn't been convinced by Broja and is eager for Nkunku to get back to full fitness. The French forward has been sidelined since pre-season after rupturing his ACL and is expected to miss the biggest part of the season (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"I pray for Nkunku to come back very, very soon because Broja, I’m not convinced yet. And he comes back from injury, so it takes time. Jackson, yeah, he’s getting better. But what I saw from Nkunku for several years, that will make a frontline very competitive.”

Nkunku joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer for £52 million. The French attacker is regarded as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

The 25-year-old was a revelation at Leipzig, bagging 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games across competitions. He displayed his versatility throughout his stay at Red Bull Arena, playing as a center-forward, attacking midfielder, and on the wing.

However, Broja offers a different profile to Nkunku as he's more of a target man. The Albania international uses his 6 foot 3 inch frame to try and bully defenders but he isn't the most prolific in front of goal. He's managed just two goals and one assist in 23 games at Stamford Bridge.

The young forward, who came through Chelsea's youth system, caught the eye while on loan at Southampton in 2021-22. He managed nine goals and one assist in 38 games across competitions.

Danny Murphy jokes Chelsea could look to sign Brighton & Hove Albion teenager Carlos Baleba in a year

Carlos Baleba has been an instant hit at Brighton.

Carlos Baleba was a standout performer in Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday (October 8). The 19-year-old Cameroonian was a constant presence in midfield at the Amex. He completed four of four long ball attempts and two of two dribble attempts.

It was a brilliant performance from the Seagulls midfielder and he was praised by Murphy who jokingly touted him for a future move to Stamford Bridge. The Liverpool legend told BBC Match of the Day:

“They (Brighton) keep finding these gems. Baleba, 19 year old, first home start today. What a performance. He’ll probably be at Chelsea in a year, £100 million!”

The west Londoners have done business with Brighton recently, signing Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£25 million). Baleba was signed from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille for £23.2 million as the former's replacement and he's already looking like the latest piece of superb scouting from Brighton.