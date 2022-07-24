"I'm not crazy" - Carlo Ancelotti on playing Antonio Rudiger as a left-back on Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti surprised everyone by opting to start Antonio Rudiger as a left-back in his debut game against Barcelona. He suggested that he did not want to alter the formula of his successful and established side as the reason behind this odd choice.

Through the majority of last season, David Alaba started as a centre-back, while Ferland Mendy was the first-choice left-back. However, now with Rudiger's arrival, it was expected that the Austrian would be starting at the fullback position over Mendy.

Although the Frenchman did get dropped from the starting XI in the pre-season El Clasico, it was Rudiger who occupied his position. Alaba continued at centre-back from where he left off last season. After the game, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“Alaba will only play left-back when it’s necessary, as I don’t want to break up the successful team of last season. I liked what Rüdiger did as a full-back, although I’m not crazy and I know that’s not his main position. He can play there or switch with Alaba. He’s very intelligent.”

It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard continues with his unorthodox approach next season as well. As far as the game was concerned, it wasn't great for Los Blancos. The bragging rights of the pre-season El Clasico went to the Blaugrana, who managed to defeat Real Madrid by a narrow margin of 1-0.

Raphinha with an incredible strike @FCBarcelona strikes first in El Clásico!

Although we only got to see one goal in this highly anticipated game, Raphinha made sure it was worth the watch. The Brazilian smashed a screamer from way outside the box with his left-foot as the ball rocketed into the top corner, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance to stop the strike.

Xavi Hernandez handed a debut to new marksman Robert Lewandowski, who started in attack with Raphinha and Ansu Fati on either wing. Barcelona were the sharper of the two sides and their attacking gameplay moved with greater fludity as well.

Real Madrid were unable to provide any real scare to the opposition as they failed to register a single shot on target. But knowing Ancelotti's character, he wouldn't be too bothered about the defeat and continue his preparations for next season.

Karim Benzema to feature in Real Madrid's next friendly

One of the reasons behind Los Blancos' minimal threat in front of goal against Barcelona was the absence of their talisman Karim Benzema. After last season, there is no doubt that he has made the team click and more dangerous in attacking areas and is their most important player.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti revealed that the Real Madrid striker will be back in action against Club America for their next friendly tie.

"When we face Club América, he;ll play 45 minutes and then he'll play more against Juventus. In that game, I'll try out the team that will probably start the UEFA Super Cup."

| Karim Benzema follows the Cristiano Ronaldo method of losing 1kg of muscle every year.

