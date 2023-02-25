"I'm dealing with the pain" - Marcus Rashford opens up about injury issues ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United

Marcus Rashford has claimed that he has been dealing with injury issues for some time at Manchester United. He stated that the medical staff at the club are the only ones who have a clue about the extent of the injury.

Manchester United fans were left sweating on Friday (February 24) after following Rashford's Instagram story late on Thursday. The forward hinted that he was injured and put doubt on his participation in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26.

Speaking to ESPN, Rashford revealed that he was dealing with injury issues for an extended time. The Manchester United forward claimed he was trying to do his best on the pitch despite the pain and said:

"I don't think anyone -- apart from the people at the club -- they don't know how long I was dealing with those issues and they probably won't know until I say. But it wasn't just one season, it was a period of time where every day was tough and you have to just sacrifice, and I've always been one to try and be out on the pitch as much as I possibly can, and for me, that's where I get the happiness."

Rashford added:

"If I'm out injured, I'm not happy, I'm dealing with the pain and I'm not happy. So I would rather try to deal with the pain as long as I can perform and still help the team, I'd always choose to do that."

Rashford has been in terrific form this season, especially since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Englishman has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in 37 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are yet to comment on Marcus Rashford's injury, but manager Erik Ten Hag has hinted that the forward is available for the Carabao Cup final. He ruled out striker Anthony Martial but claimed the check-up for the Englishman is yet to be done.

He said:

"I don't know. Players are now coming in [to Carrington], we have to do investigations, medical [checks]. Straight after a game you can't say, you have to wait for medical [checks]."

The Red Devils have a golden chance to end their six-year trophy drought and win the Carabao Cup on Sunday against Newcastle United at Wembley.

