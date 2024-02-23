“I’m desperate for them to get Arsenal” - Jamie Carragher names the team he wants Gunners to play in Champions League quarterfinals

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wishes Arsenal to draw Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, should the Gunners progress to the next stage.

In their first-leg Round-of-16 fixture at Porto, the north Londoners were beaten 1-0. After being frustrated away from home, Mikel Arteta and Co. will be looking to turn this tie around at the Emirates on March 12.

If Arsenal go through, Carragher wishes for Manchester City to face the Gunners to slow the two sides down in the Premier League title race. He was asked on The Redmen TV (via The Boot Room):

“Do you think that will help us in the league them being in the Champions League and stuff like that?"

Carragher responded:

"Yeah, the problem is that I think they (Manchester City) are so much better than everyone in the Champions League, maybe Real Madrid. I’m desperate for them to get Arsenal in the next round if they get through.

"I think it would be great for us if they played in the quarters. I know it’s playing an English team, but it takes a lot out of you, the press attention is so much greater and then there’s a blow for one of them to go out."

Liverpool are currently atop the league standings, four points clear of Manchester City and five ahead of Arteta's team, having played a game more. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are leading their Round-of-16 tie of Europe's premier club competition 3-1 against Copenhagen.

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will learn from UEFA Champions League defeat

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to remain positive following his team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Porto in the first leg on Wednesday (February 23).

Despite enjoying 65% possession, the Gunners failed to create clear-cut opportunities from open play. With his side failing to register a shot on target, Arteta said after the game (via BBC Sport):

"We will learn from it. Now it is clear, it is half-time. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and that will be the purpose and the plan."

Porto recorded more attempts (eight) than the visitors (seven) while testing David Raya twice. The Gunners return to Premier League action when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (February 24).