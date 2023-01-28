"I'm disappointed" - Roy Keane claims Arsenal dropped standards in defeat to Manchester City 

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has claimed that Arsenal dropped their standards in their defeat to Manchester City.

The two Premier League title chasers met each other for the first time this season on Friday night, with the Cityzens emerging as winners.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game to hand the Cityzens a 1-0 win in a tight affair.

Following the game, Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasted Arsenal for dropping their standards last night.

The former Republic of Ireland international insisted that he expected a lot more from the Premier League leaders and was left disappointed.

Keane also hailed Manchester City for knowing how to grind out results and highlighted their experience in such situations as a difference maker. He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"They've set such high standards over the last few months. I thought we'd get more from Arsenal tonight, I'm disappointed."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 🗣️ “It’ll be a completely different day at the Emirates. Mikel [Arteta] doesn’t rotate much in the Premier League. The impact from Oleks [Zinchenko], [Martin] Ødegaard… we know it’s going to be different with more pressure.”



"We saw the experience of the last few years, how to win games. One lapse from Arsenal and they were punished. There is more to come from City but it's about getting the job done in the cup."

Arsenal have enjoyed themselves in the Premier League this season and currently leads the table with 50 points in 19 games.

The Gunners lead second-placed Manchester City by five points and also have a game in hand.

However, they are yet to play Pep Guardiola's side twice in the league and Manchester City could gain a lot of confidence from their win against the league leaders.

Roy Keane highlights worrying issue for Arsenal after defeat against Manchester City in FA Cup

Roy Keane has highlighted a cause for concern for Arsenal following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Following the Gunners' 1-0 loss, Keane highlighted that Albert Sambi Lokonga was nowhere near good enough.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Martin Odegaard’s furious reaction to Albert Sambi Lokonga’s positioning in this clip.



Martin Odegaard’s furious reaction to Albert Sambi Lokonga’s positioning in this clip. https://t.co/qEzBNeFGtP

The Belgium international was introduced by Mikel Arteta as a second-half substitute, replacing Thomas Partey. Keane hit out at Lokonga for his poor showing off the bench. He told ITV:

"But at this stage, at that level, they’ve already learnt that part of the game. It’s a big concern. When you get beaten in a football match you’re going to feel that way. The players are going to be down for the next few days, I know they’ll recover and if Arsenal want to win the league they’ll say listen, we had to sacrifice this game."

He added:

"When you make that many changes - particularly defensively - you’re sending a message that’s saying we’re kind of not that bothered, which is not a good message to send."

