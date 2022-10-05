"I'm in disbelief" "He's the heart and soul of this team" - Real Madrid fans fume as key player is benched for UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar

Real Madrid fans were in disbelief as Carlo Ancelotti decided not to start Luka Modric for their clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos have won both of their Champions League games so far this campaign.

A 3-0 away win against Celtic marked a successful start to the campaign for Carlo Ancelotti's team. They then defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in their second game of the group stages.

With yet another win, the competition's record winner will get inches closer to yet another knockout qualification.

However, Ancelotti decided to give Modric a rest for the game against Shakhtar Donetsk today (October 5). The Croatian is one of the most important players of the team. He has been in great form this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in nine games so far.

However, he missed their La Liga draw against Osasuna on October 2 due to injury.

A midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have started the game against Shakhtar. Andriy Lunin is the man between the sticks for them in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who is out due to injury.

Karim Benzema is back to spearhead the attack with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in support. Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy form a solid back four for Real Madrid.

However, fans were not happy to see Modric out of the first XI as they are anxious that without the 37-year-old, the team might get beaten. Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 No Modric, I'm in disbelief. He's the heart and soul of this team No Modric, I'm in disbelief. He's the heart and soul of this team

Syed @Syed_Madridista Shaktar's Coach would be both happy and sad to see Modric not starting..



Happy for his team and sad for not witnessing the Magic of the Wizard on field Shaktar's Coach would be both happy and sad to see Modric not starting..Happy for his team and sad for not witnessing the Magic of the Wizard on field

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti outlines the importance of the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

While Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies, a competition record, their manager Carlo Ancelotti is not yet satisfied. The Italian stated ahead of his team's home clash against Shakhtar Donetsk that this is a competition that he has always wanted to win.

While speaking to the media, here's what the 63-year-old stated (via realmadrid.com):

"I always wanted to win the Champions League. The league is very important, but the Champions League is the most important competition in football. It means so much more to win it. Both competitions are distinct. One is a competition with 38 games and it's different to a competition with fewer games. The other is a competition with knockout games over 180 minutes."

He added:

"This is when the small details are very important. It's not about luck or bad luck. speaking about this may hide the problems you have or take away the credit from the other team.”

Real Madrid will face Getafe away in La Liga on October 8 after their match against Shakhtar today.

