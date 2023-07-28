“I’m on the edge of my seat to see who wins” – When Barbie star Margot Robbie pledged support to surprise Premier League club

Barbie star Margot Robbie surprisingly 'pledged her allegiance' to Premier League side Fulham in an interview back in 2017.

The Australian actor has been in the news recently for her leading role in one of the biggest blockbuster movies - Barbie. As per Forbes, it is one its way to a $500 million worldwide collection, making it the biggest movie of the year.

Like many Hollywood superstars, Margot Robbie also has an interest in football, especially in the Premier League. However, she isn't a supporter of one of the big teams or generally known as the 'Big 6'.

In a 2017 interview with BBC during the promotion of her movie I Tonya, Robbie stated that she supports London club Fulham. She explained that her husband Tom Ackerley has been a supporter of the club and she ended up supporting them as well.

Margot Robbie said (via Daily Star):

“I actually haven’t been to another Fulham game for a while, but I know they’re playing tomorrow against Aston Villa. And it’s my two best friends – well, it’s my husband and my other best friend Josie."

"Aston Villa’s Josie’s team, Fulham’s Tom’s team, so they’re going to the game and it’s tense already. I’m on the edge of my seat to see who wins.”

When asked which team she will back in the match, the Australian actor said:

“I mean, I’ve pledged my allegiance to Fulham, so I want Fulham to win.”

Fulham had an excellent 2022-23 campaign, having returned to the Premier League from the Championship, finishing 10th in the table.

Incidentally, they lost 2-0 against Aston Villa yesterday (July 27) in the ongoing Premier League summer series.

Premier League hand Luton Town an exemption from a pitch rule

As per the Daily Mail, Premier League will allow Luton Town to compete in the competition despite having no undersoil heating facility at their stadium.

According to rule K.22 in the league's handbook, all top-flight clubs need to have undersoil heating. But Luton Town, who surprised everyone with their promotion last season, will be allowed to compete without it.

The club are already facing trouble finishing up renovation work at their home ground Kenilworth Road. Their first home game against Burnley, which was scheduled to be played on August 19, has been postponed.

The top clubs, meanwhile, are in talks with the league for proper mitigation measures due to the aforementioned exemption for Luton Town.

A lack of undersoil heating can cause postponements of matches during the winter. This could lead to fixture congestion for top clubs later in the season as they compete in multiple competitions.