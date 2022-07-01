“I’m not entirely sure” – Simon Jordan warns midfielder against joining Manchester United who are ‘in a state of flux’ 

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes there are many reasons why former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen may turn down a move to Manchester United.

Eriksen, 30, continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford with his short spell at Brentford having ended on July 1. He impressed during his seven-month stint at the Bees last season. He made 11 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The Danish midfielder is reportedly set to make a decision over his next move with the Red Devils and Brentford potential suitors.

However, Jordan believes Eriksen has plenty of reasons as to why he would reject a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The former Palace chairman told talkSPORT:

“The question of Eriksen going to Manchester United is an interesting one because Man United are in a state of flux. Whilst Eriksen has been incredibly successful with Brentford – that’s one thing at the end of the table where you’re fighting for survival – he made a very big difference in a side that was in decline."

Jordan continued to question United's suitability with regard to the side being a team in the rebuild:

“And of course whilst Manchester United are in decline, going to Manchester United with that evolution or revolution or whatever Ten Hag is going to produce, may not mean he’s going to be a particularly front and centre player."

Jordan then concluded by summing up the reasons Eriksen may decline the Red Devils, stating:

"So I’m not entirely sure why he would turn down Man United but I’m not entirely sure that Manchester United was the right move.”

Christian Eriksen waiting to see who Manchester United sign before making a move

Plenty for Christian Eriksen to mull over

Christian Eriksen's reservations over a move to Old Trafford are understandable given the past season the Red Devils have encountered.

The 13-time Premier League winners finished sixth in the league and exited both European and domestic cup competitions woefully.

The side are in need of a huge turnaround given the tumultuous season that has just passed. United continue to be linked with a number of players but are yet to sign a player with pre-season on the horizon.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Christian Eriksen is waiting to see who Manchester United sign before making a final decision on his future.



It is understood he will join the club if they can complete the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia.



Eriksen may choose to wait and see what type of player Erik ten Hag manages to lure to United this summer before deciding on his future. He might also consider his potential playing time at Old Trafford with the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

He has plenty of time given that he is now a free agent and can decide on his next move at any point.

