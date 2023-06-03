“I’m not even looking at the ball” – Manchester City's Jack Grealish hits out at controversial penalty awarded to Manchester United in FA Cup final

Manchester City star Jack Grealish expressed his unhappiness at the decision to award Manchester United a penalty in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3. This occurred due to Grealish being penalized for a handball.

City beat United 2-1 at Wembley to win their first title in the competition since 2019 and wrap up the league double. The Cityzens successfully retained their Premier League crown too.

Ilkay Gundogan struck a brace for the winners whereas Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty for the Red Devils, whose cup double hopes were dashed.

However, Grealish was upset with the penalty decision and questioned it after the match while speaking to BBC. He also hilariously quipped that Gundogan's brace saved him the blushes. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I don't know how it's a penalty. I'm not even looking at the ball. I've missed the ball with my head, but anyway, Gundo saved me."

It took City only 12 seconds to open the scoring after Gundogan fired home a thumping volley from range. Although City maintained their domination thereafter, United found their way back into the game in the 33rd minute after Fernandes converted a penalty.

Grealish was penalized for a handball inside the box as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's header brushed off his palm, which the referee reviewed on the pitchside monitor. United were handed a lifeline there and Fernandes made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Stefan Ortega the wrong way after his trademark hop, stop, and jump technique.

Wan-Bissaka's header barely skimmed the tip of Grealish's fingers, but his hand was in an unnatural position above his head as the City man looked to contest for the ball. Referee Paul Tierney stopped the game to review the incident with the VAR before pointing to the spot.

Manchester United made the most of the opportunity to draw level. It remained so for just 18 minutes though as Gundogan restored City's lead in the 51st minute with another volley from range.

Manchester City star calls FA Cup win stuff of dreams

Manchester City ace Jack Grealish said winning the FA Cup is something he dreamt of as a young lad and was keen on the prize. Speaking after the game, he stated:

"It's just stuff you dream of when you are young. I don't know if the foreign guys do as much but us English guys know how important it is. I lost one with Villa and I really wanted to win this one."

Grealish lost the 2020 EFL Cup final with Aston Villa against Manchester City, but since switching sides, has got his hands on every domestic title.

Last year, he won the Premier League, before lifting it again this season and has now got his hands on the FA Cup trophy too. He might as well win the treble next weekend when Manchester City play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul.

