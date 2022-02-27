“I’m even in the race with Messi” – Adil Rami makes cheeky dig at PSG superstar with ‘goals’ claim

Troyes defender Adil Rami has made a cheeky dig at PSG superstar Lionel Messi by claiming he is in a goalscoring race with the Argentine maestro.

The 36-year-old recently returned to Ligue 1 after a two-year spell away and has made 12 league appearances for Troyes this season, scoring three goals.

The World Cup winner was addressing the media about his return to the French top-flight and praised the level of the competition, while also taking a slight dig at Lionel Messi.

“It's nice to come back to Ligue 1. Like I said, it's a big brand. People see my professional side that some wanted to hide but I have fun, I score goals. I'm even in the race with Messi, it's not nothing!” Rami said.

The former France international alluded to the fact that Messi has managed just two league goals in 16 appearances since signing for PSG in a mega transfer last summer.

Rami first made a name for himself at Lille, helping the club win Ligue 1 in 2011. The last decade has seen him represent the likes of Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Olympique Marseille.

He was also the only unused outfield player in the French squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Rami announced his international retirement at the end of the tournament.

Despite the lack of goals, Lionel Messi has showcased his creativity at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG career has not gone according to plan so far but the 34-year-old is still proving to be a difference-maker.

One of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's greatest assets lies in his creativity and this side of his game has come to the fore in the French capital.

Despite struggling in front of goal, the Argentina international is still as decisive as ever when it comes to creating chances. He has the joint-highest number of assists in the league, having provided 10 assists.

This is not to suggest that Lionel Messi's numbers in front of goal are excusable for a player of his standing. However, it would be foolhardy to write the Rosario native off at this point in his career.

