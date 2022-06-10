“I’m not even sure that the Emir of Qatar is really interested” – Zinedine Zidane’s advisor silences reports linking Frenchman with PSG job

Zinedine Zidane's advisor has quashed rumors that the Frenchman is set to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as manager at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

News broke on Friday, June 10 that the former Madrid head boss had been travelling to Qatar to agree to a deal to become PSG's new manager.

Mundo Deportivo's Ramon Fuentes (via SportBible) reports that the former Real Madrid manager has made the trip to Qatar to sign a contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, the coach's advisor Alain Migliaccio shot down those claims whilst talking to L'Equipe:

“All these rumors circulating are unfounded, sharply slice the adviser of ZZ for almost thirty years. To date, I am the only person admitted to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane."

He stressed that neither him nor the Frenchman have been contacted directly by the Parisan club. He said:

"Neither Zinedine Zidane nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner. I'm not even sure that the Emir of Qatar is really interested in the arrival of Zinédine Zidane."

Migliaccio added:

"I also strongly doubt that His Majesty the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, is used to going through social networks or the media to manage his affairs and make crucial decisions concerning the future of PSG. I'm not even sure he's really interested in Zinedine Zidane coming.”

PSG fans may be disappointed by the latest development over Zinedine Zidane

'Zizou' is a wanted man

Paris Saint-Germain fans were jubilant following rumors that the former Madrid coach was set to take over at the Parc des Princes.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino having led the Paris side to the Ligue 1 title, it has been somewhat of a fractious relationship between the Argentine and fans.

The Parisians capitulated in the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid last season. Following that defeat, Pochettino's tenure has become seemingly untenable.

The Argentine was unceremoniously booed by sections of the Parc des Princes once the side had wrapped up the league title.

'Zizou' has been a coach who PSG have long desired and certainly their fans but it appears they may have jumped the gun with excitement over the prospect.

The Frenchman has been without a club since last year, having left Madrid following his second stint in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also managed them from 2016 to 2018.

During that time, he won three consecutive Champions League trophies but rumors have suggested he wants to go into international management.

ESPN reported last year that the French coach wants to take over the French national side and would reject offers from clubs to take over.

