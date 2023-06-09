"I'm so excited for the city of Miami" - NBA superstar Jimmy Butler reacts as Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

NBA ace Jimmy Butler has revealed that he is excited to see Lionel Messi play for Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. Butler believes Messi’s transfer will have a positive impact on the country’s footballing culture and compel fans from across the world to tune in.

In a recent interview with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and SPORT, Messi confirmed that he would move to Inter Miami after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expires on June 30. He said that he was excited to experience the American football culture and play with more peace of mind.

Miami Heat star Butler has welcomed the move with open arms, stating that signing one of the greatest players in football history will be good for Miami.

"I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here."

When reporters asked what impact Butler thought Messi would make on America’s footballing culture, the six-time NBA All-Star said (via ESPN):

“A lot of good. Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways.

“Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here.”

Lionel Messi leaves Europe as the leading scorer and assist-provider in the top-five leagues, with him netting 496 times and claiming 247 assists in 578 games across Barcelona and PSG.

NFL ace Tyreek Hill welcomes fellow No. 10 Lionel Messi to Miami

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill posted a funny video message on Wednesday (June 7), welcoming Lionel Messi to the city. The NFL wide receiver said that now that Miami had two No. 10s, he was eager to know who was quicker of the two.

Hill, who is renowned for his pace and physicality, said (via ESPN):

“I just want to say welcome to the 305 Lionel Messi. Now we've got two number 10s, but I just want to know which one is the fastest.

“But anyways, congrats to you man.”

According to The Miami Herald, Messi is expected to earn between $125 million and $150 million over the length of his stay in Miami. The contract is expected to be for two and a half years, with an option for an additional year.

