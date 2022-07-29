“I’m so excited and I want to play with Nunez” – Liverpool star talks up new signing ahead of Community Shield showdown 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has told the FA of his excitement at playing alongside new signing Darwin Nunez ahead of the club's Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

The Reds take on City at the King Power Stadium on July 30 in this season's curtain raiser,.

The two Premier League heavyweights were locked in an intense title challenge last season, with City claiming victory on the final day of the season.

Liverpool did have success in the domestic cup competitions, winning both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Their FA Cup success sees them face Pep Guardiola's side this weekend and their will be a new-look attack under Jurgen Klopp's watch.

Darwin Nunez, 23, became the Merseysiders' club's record transfer this summer in an £85 million deal which includes add-ons.

The Uruguayan striker bagged an astounding 34 goals in 41 appearances for former side Benfica last season.

He comes into a side that will be feeling the loss of Sadio Mane with the 30-year-old having departed for Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Salah is looking forward to working with a new strike partner in Nunez starting from this Saturday's clash with City:

“I’m so excited and I want to play with Nunez. He had a good season and played well against us, home and away [for Benfica in last season’s Champions League]."

Alluding to Mane's loss, Salah continued:

“Sadio has left and I’m going to miss him. He had great seasons with the club, so I wish him all the best. I wish Darwin all the best too, and to score many goals for us.

Liverpool were on route to an unprecedented quadruple last season but couldn't displace City in the title race nor beat Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

Salah believes the Reds are in a strong position to contend in a similar fashion once again:

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything with new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Liverpool can make a statement of intent with Community Shield victory over City

The two Premier League heavyweights lock forces again

The Community Shield has always been a contentious part of the English footballing calendar with many believing it's an unnecessary fixture.

Fringe players can often be afforded the chance to impress, but there is also the risk of regulars incurring injuries.

What it can do is ignite teams looking to challenge for the Premier League title and allow them to state their claim in doing so.

Liverpool will be seeking revenge over Guardiola's men this season and it starts with a tantalazing affair at the King Power Stadium.

