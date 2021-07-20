'I'm very excited for a new challenge'- says Barcelona's new signing

Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay has revealed his excitement at joining his new team in the club's pre-season training camp. The Dutch forward joined Barcelona on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with French club Lyon last month.

Barcelona had a long-standing interest in Memphis Depay prior to the 27-year-old's move to the Camp Nou earlier this month. The Catalan giants were close to completing a move for Depay last summer only for the deal to fall through at the eleventh hour due to financial reasons.

Memphis Depay has rejuvenated his career since joining Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017. Prior to his move to Lyon, Depay spent one-and-a-half seasons with Manchester United.

The forward struggled to cope with the physicality and speed of the Premier League and failed to come to grips with the constant scrutiny he faced from the media. Depay made 53 appearances and scored just seven goals during his time with Manchester United.

Since joining Lyon, Depay has refound his magic touch. He scored 78 goals in just 176 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. Despite being desperate to join Barcelona last summer, Memphis Depay enjoyed his most prolific goal-scoring campaign last season. He scored 20 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon.

Barcelona announced the signing of Memphis Depay for free on a two-year contract on June 19. The Dutchman is set to join the club for its pre-season training camp and revealed his excitement at being given the opportunity to play for Barcelona.

"Hello guys, it's Memphis, I just touched down in Barcelona and I'm very excited for a new challenge, a new adventure and I hope to see you guys soon in the stadium," said Depay.

Memphis Depay thanks Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for his continuous support

The 27-year-old heaped praise on current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman. Depay thanked the Dutch manager for his support. The duo spent two years together with the Netherlands national team, and helped the country finish as runners-up in the UEFA Nations League in 2019. Depay said:

'He gave me confidence when I was injured and saw my recovery. He supported my move here, to the biggest club in the world, and I'm ready to offer my best."

Barcelona will unveil Memphis Depay as a new signing on Thursday.

