"I’m expecting another really hard-fought game" - Stan Collymore previews FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Stan Collymore has predicted Manchester United to compete fiercely against rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17. The two giants of English football will lock horns at Old Trafford in the headliner game of the weekend.

Even though Liverpool will head to the game as favorites based on their form this season, Collymore has claimed that it could be an even game. He said that Manchester United have only the FA Cup to compete for this season and could make things really difficult for their arch-rivals.

Collymore has predicted that the game could go all the way to penalties, making it highly unpredictable. The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker told Caught Offside, as quoted by The Boot Room:

"It’s a big game, especially for United, who only really have the FA Cup to compete for. It’s also a massive game for Liverpool, who remain in all four competitions. The Reds also seem to be getting stronger the deeper they go, so I’m expecting another really hard-fought game for Erik Ten Hag’s men."

Collymore added:

"I won’t call a winner, but I do fancy this one to go the distance. It may end up won in extra time, but I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if it went to penalties, and from there, flip a coin."

Liverpool have been red-hot this season and are chasing an unprecedented quadruple. They have already won the League Cup and are in the running for the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled for any kind of consistency this season. They are sixth in the Premier League table. They did well to secure a 0-0 draw against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season.

Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to beat their rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals. He has insisted that Erik ten Hag's side have no chance as he wrote for BBC:

"A friend of mine told me he thought Manchester United would win this tie. I told him not to be so stupid. United have dug deep and gotten some results against Liverpool in recent years, they beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford at the start of last season, when I didn't give them a chance that day either.

"I know United fans will be getting excited about the 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier in this season too, with what felt like 2% possession."

Sutton has insisted that if Jurgen Klopp's side are on song, they should be able to beat Manchester United with ease. However, he claimed that Rasmus Hojlund's return from injury would be a major boost for Erik ten Hag's side. He added:

"But if Klopp's team perform like they did in the second half against Manchester City last weekend, they are going to win, no doubt about it. There is some good news for United because their striker Rasmus Hojlund is going to be back from injury, and starting the game by all accounts. That is massive for them and gives them a far greater chance of getting through."

Liverpool have been exceptional this season, having already won the EFL Cup and have their eyes on three more trophies. They are second in the Premier League table behind Arsenal on goal difference. They have made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League.