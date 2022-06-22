“I’m a fan” – Fabio Vieira reveals admiration for 2 Arsenal players after Emirates switch

Arsenal's new signing Fabio Vieira has revealed his admiration for Gunners duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Vieira, 22, joins Arsenal from FC Porto for £31.5 million, becoming Mikel Arteta's first major signing of the window following Marquinhos' arrival from Sao Paulo.

The young Portuguese midfielder impressed in the Primeira Liga last season, making 27 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing 14 assists.

Vieira has already spoken highly of his future teammates Saka and Smith-Rowe, highlighting his admiration for the attacking duo.

He told the club's official website (via Mirror):

"I’m a fan of Bukayo Saka and Smith-Rowe too. I really like the way they play. Odegaard is quite similar to me."

Arsenal @Arsenal "Everyone knows that this is a fantastic team. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal."



Our first interview with Fabio Vieira is now 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 "Everyone knows that this is a fantastic team. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal."Our first interview with Fabio Vieira is now 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 💬 "Everyone knows that this is a fantastic team. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal."📺 Our first interview with Fabio Vieira is now 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 👇

Mikel Arteta has been looking to bolster his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium off the back of a disappointing end to last season.

The north London side were in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016 but fell short with three games remaining.

A lack of goalscoring potency has plagued the Gunners throughout the campaign, with the side ranking sixth out of the top eight for goals scored (61).

Vieira's arrival gives Arteta vital options going forward and he is also pursuing deals for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Football London reports that Jesus' representatives have been in London to hold talks over a move for the Brazilian striker.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Arsenal have made a bid for Raphinha but it's likely to fall short of Leeds' valuation of the winger.

It's clear that Arteta is eager to improve his attacking setup at the Emirates and Vieira's words of admiration for Saka and Smith-Rowe will excite Gunners fans.

FIVE @FIVEUK Will Jesus & Raphinha join Arsenal this summer? 🤔



youtu.be/1nT94qmN_t0



Today, Joel is joined by David Ornstein from The Athletic as they discuss the lastest Arsenal transfers! Gabriel Jesus, Tielemans, Raphinha? will they sign?



CC: @David_Ornstein Will Jesus & Raphinha join Arsenal this summer? 🤔Today, Joel is joined by David Ornstein from The Athletic as they discuss the lastest Arsenal transfers! Gabriel Jesus, Tielemans, Raphinha? will they sign?CC: @joelbeya 🔴 Will Jesus & Raphinha join Arsenal this summer? 🤔🎥 youtu.be/1nT94qmN_t0 🔥Today, Joel is joined by David Ornstein from The Athletic as they discuss the lastest Arsenal transfers! Gabriel Jesus, Tielemans, Raphinha? will they sign?⚽️⬇️😎 CC: @joelbeya @David_Ornstein https://t.co/vFDGkvz9hr

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is excited by the arrival of Fabio Vieira

Mikel Arteta is looking forward to working with the creative midfielder

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Fabio Vieira, touching on what the Portuguese attacking midfielder will bring to the Emirates Stadium.

He told the club's official website (via Mirror):

”I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



Fabio Vieira: Behind the scenes 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 offFabio Vieira: Behind the scenes 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 off 👋 🔜 Fabio Vieira: Behind the scenes https://t.co/lJecl9Lltd

Meanwhile, technical director Edu is also delighted with the signing of Vieira, saying:

“We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto. Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far