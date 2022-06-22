“I’m a fan” – Fabio Vieira reveals admiration for 2 Arsenal players after Emirates switch

Arsenal's new signing Fabio Vieira has revealed his admiration for Gunners duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe.
Vieira, 22, joins Arsenal from FC Porto for £31.5 million, becoming Mikel Arteta's first major signing of the window following Marquinhos' arrival from Sao Paulo.
The young Portuguese midfielder impressed in the Primeira Liga last season, making 27 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing 14 assists.
Vieira has already spoken highly of his future teammates Saka and Smith-Rowe, highlighting his admiration for the attacking duo.
He told the club's official website (via Mirror):
"I’m a fan of Bukayo Saka and Smith-Rowe too. I really like the way they play. Odegaard is quite similar to me."
Mikel Arteta has been looking to bolster his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium off the back of a disappointing end to last season.
The north London side were in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016 but fell short with three games remaining.
A lack of goalscoring potency has plagued the Gunners throughout the campaign, with the side ranking sixth out of the top eight for goals scored (61).
Vieira's arrival gives Arteta vital options going forward and he is also pursuing deals for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United winger Raphinha.
Football London reports that Jesus' representatives have been in London to hold talks over a move for the Brazilian striker.
Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Arsenal have made a bid for Raphinha but it's likely to fall short of Leeds' valuation of the winger.
It's clear that Arteta is eager to improve his attacking setup at the Emirates and Vieira's words of admiration for Saka and Smith-Rowe will excite Gunners fans.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is excited by the arrival of Fabio Vieira
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Fabio Vieira, touching on what the Portuguese attacking midfielder will bring to the Emirates Stadium.
He told the club's official website (via Mirror):
”I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”
Meanwhile, technical director Edu is also delighted with the signing of Vieira, saying:
“We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto. Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him."