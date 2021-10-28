"I’m far from comparing myself to Pele" - Neymar reflects on being within sight of Brazilian legend's historic goalscoring record

Neymar has distanced himself from any comparison with Brazil legend Pele even as he moves closer to equaling the 81-year-old's record goal tally for the national team. The winger needs seven more goals to break Pele's record of 77 goals for Brazil, admitting that it's a target he has set for himself.

Neymar has scored 70 goals in 115 games for the Selecao. The 29-year-old has scored six times for Brazil this year, including twice at Copa America 2021, where the Selecao lost to Argentina in the final.

About closing in on Pele's record goal tally, Neymar said that he is motivated and privileged to be playing for the country of his birth. He said:

"I think this is one of those I want to achieve because it’s for my country, the national team I play for and for the country I was born in. I don’t think I can express myself to say how it would feel if I achieved that goal. It’s something I have as a clear goal. I believe every player, when they’re about to reach something, they’re even more motivated."

Neymar then moved quickly to quash any comparisons with Pele, adding that he'll pay homage to the Selecao great if he breaks the latter's record.

"But I’m far from thinking I’m better than Pele or comparing myself to him," Neymar said. "I have this opportunity of overtaking Pele’s goal record, yes, but my respect for him is bigger, and, I’m sure, when I score that 77th goal, I’ll pay homage to him."

As things stand, Pele is the all-time goalscorer for Brazil, with an impressive tally of 77 goals and 31 assists in 91 games. The former Santos attacker represented the Selecao between 1957 and 1977, winning the FIFA World Cup on three occasions, alongside other honours.

Neymar, meanwhile, made his debut for Brazil on August 10, 2010. In 115 appearances so far, the attacker has bagged 70 goals and 51 assists for the national team. He will get the chance to add to that tally when the Selecao continue their campaign in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers next month.

Neymar off to a slow start to the season

Neymar continues shining with Brazil.

Neymar has been far from his usual level this campaign. The attacker has scored just once for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in eight appearances across all competitions so far.

The Brazilian's fitness is questionable. He missed PSG's first three league games of the season, the French Super Cup clash with Lille and their most recent Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. It remains to be seen if he returns to top shape in the coming few weeks.

