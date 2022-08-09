“I’m too fat now!” - Ex-Liverpool star responds hilariously when asked to come out of retirement

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has hilariously played down talk of coming out of retirement.

Asked by a Reds fan on Twitter whether he could come out of retirement and play as a midfielder for Jurgen Klopp's side, Enrique replied:

"I wish mate but I'm to fat now."

Liverpool are currently undergoing issues in the middle of the park.

It follows the hamstring injury incurred by Thiago Alcantara in their season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham on August 6.

The Spaniard joins Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones on the sidelines, leading to speculation a new midfielder may be targeted.

However, Klopp has moved to dismiss the notion of a midfielder being signed in the current transfer window, saying:

"I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough. But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

Enrique retired from professional football in 2017 having played for the likes of the Reds, Newcastle United and Villarreal.

It seems unlikely that the 36-year-old will be an option for Klopp as much as the Spaniard holds a close bond with the Merseysiders.

Liverpool could move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes

The Portuguese midfielder is admired

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will only move for a midfielder if an opportunity presents itself.

One midfielder who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Sporting CP's Nunes.

The young Portuguese star has impressed for Ruben Amorim's side, making 50 appearances last season and scoring four goals whilst contributing five assists.

Romano has stated on a potential move for Nunes (via the aforementioned source):

“Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market. I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest."

Lewis 🌊 @LewYNWA There’s so many reasons as to why Matheus Nunes makes so much sense.



23 years old, long term signing, quick, press resistant, good vision, confident, high work rate, strong on the ball, good first touch and great injury record.



Exactly what we need. There’s so many reasons as to why Matheus Nunes makes so much sense. 23 years old, long term signing, quick, press resistant, good vision, confident, high work rate, strong on the ball, good first touch and great injury record. Exactly what we need. https://t.co/3j6EYPmBKG

Nunes has four years left to run on his deal with Sporting and could cost around £31.5 million (as per Transfermarkt).

Liverpool next face Crystal Palace on August 15 looking to get their first win of the Premier League season.

They will have to attempt to do so with a somewhat depleted midfield, although, the strength in depth at Klopp's dispoal allows for the German to tinker.

