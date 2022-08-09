"Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity" - Fabrizio Romano says 23-year-old would be a 'good fit' for Premier League giants 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool will make a move for a new midfielder this summer if the opportunity presents itself.

The Reds' midfield options have been depleted due to injuries, with Thiago Alcantara being forced off in the season-opening 2-2 draw against Fulham on August 6.

The Spaniard picked up a hamstring injury and now joins Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines.

Despite this, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down talk a new midfielder would be targeted as a result of Thiago's injury.

He said (via Metro):

‘I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough. But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

Romano, however, is reporting that Klopp and his side will consider entering the market for a new midfield signing if an opportunity arises.

He stated in his CaughtOffside column (via LiverpoolEcho):

“Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market."

Romano suggests that a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes may be under consideration:

“I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest."

Reports have suggested any move for Nunes could cost around £38.5 million with a further £4.2 million in add-ons.

The young Portuguese midfielder impressed at the Estádio José Alvalade last season, making 50 appearances and scoring four goals whilst contributing five assists.

Liverpool frontrunners for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023

Bellingham could be on the move next summer

Klopp has dismissed targeting Dortmund midfielder Bellingham this summer, saying:

“He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player (Bellingham). Well, the only problem with that player.”

However, once 2023 arrives, Liverpool may be all in on the English youngster.

At just 19 years of age, the former Birmingham City midfielder is one of Europe's most sought after teenagers, having enjoyed a meteoric rise.

He has made 92 appearances already for BvB, scoring 11 goals and providing 18 assists.

The midfielder wonderkid has become a mainstay in Dortmund's side ever since arriving back in 2020 for £22.5 million.

Liverpool will face hefty competition for his signature, however, with Real Madrid keen suitors, as per The Sun.

Nevertheless, there is a need for Klopp to start thinking about replacing the likes of James Milner, 36, and Jordan Henderson, 32.

