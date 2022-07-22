Liverpool eyeing 23-year-old player as potential fourth summer signing - Reports 

Liverpool are looking to make Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes their fourth signing of the summer, as per Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha.

Nunes, 23, is highly coveted following an impressive season for Sporting CP in which he scored four goals and provided five assists in 50 appearances.

The aforementioned source claims that the Portuguese midfielder could cost Liverpool around £38.5 million with a further £4.2 million in add-ons.

WHITEY! @YnwaWhitey



23 years old

Versatile

Presses

Technical

Dribbles well

Links play



The Reds arguably need midfield reinforcements with the likes of Jordan Henderson, 32, and James Milner, 36, in the twilight of their careers.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have just a year left on their current deals with the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp's side has had an impressive summer transfer window, pulling off a club-record £85 million signing of prolific Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Alongside the Uruguayan star's arrival, wonderkid Fabio Carvalho has arrived from Fulham and young right-back Calvin Ramsay has joined from Aberdeen.

Nunes could become Liverpool's fourth summer signing and he certainly fits the profile of a player who could flourish under the Reds boss.

The Portuguese midfielder is progressive, good in possession and reads the game well. Klopp's work in developing talent would bode well for the Portuguese.

Nunes has four years left on his deal with Sporting CP and has become one of Primeira Liga's most admired midfielders.

Liverpool could be rivalled by the Manchester giants for Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes has seemingly impressed the Premier League top guns

There has previously been reported interest in Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old's stock is obviously on the rise, with interest from top European sides increasing as the window has progressed.

Manchester City have since signed Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, which may pour cold water on any plans to sign Nunes.

However, Manchester United may still be considering the Portuguese star as their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to remain unresolved.

The Red Devils may need to have a plan B in place should the Dutch midfielder continue resisting the opportunity to join them (via Fabrizio Romano).

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 𝗤𝟮 Who could Chelsea sign if they want a Mateo Kovačić 2.0?



Matheus Nunes is the answer to both questions.



If United do look to rival Liverpool in the signing of Nunes, it could mirror the two sides' clash for Darwin Nunez earlier in the window.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to beat their fierce rivals to the striker with the player keen to arrive at Anfield (via Manchester Evening News).

