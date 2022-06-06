Manchester United set to battle Manchester City for 23-year-old with €60 million release clause: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly joined neighbors Manchester City in the race to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Sporting CP this season. He has made 50 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

According to Correio Da Manha (via Express), Sporting are willing to sell Nunes for a fee in the region of €50 million (£43 million). They will also consider the exchange of a player on loan or permanently as part of a proposed deal.

This is despite Nunes currently having a €60 million (£51 million) release clause in his contract with Sporting willing to entertain other offers.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Around 3 years ago, 20-year-old Matheus Nunes was playing for the 6th tier club Ericeirense and was helping his family in their bakery.



Today, he's a Sporting CP star, Portuguese international, and one of the world's best players according to Pep Guardiola.



As United will lose two midfielders in Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the summer, they have turned to Nunes and a transfer war with City beckons.

Manchester City are currently the favorites to sign the Portuguese midfielder, with City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly a huge fan of the midfielder.

The Cityzens have a good relationship with Sporting CP, which could pay dividends in their attempts to sign Nunes. This is due to the loan move City granted Pedro Porro back in 2020 to Sporting.

Manchester United have also previously done business with the Primeira Liga club. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Nani all arrived at Old Trafford from the José Alvalade Stadium.

Nunes joins Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the list of midfield targets Erik ten Hag wants to work with. According to SPORT, the Red Devils are close to agreeing to a £68.7 million deal to sign De Jong.

The transfer war between Manchester United and Manchester City may rest on Frenkie de Jong deal

Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with De Jong

Manchester United are not alone in their interest in Frenkie de Jong as Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the player. However, United are the only club willing to fork out the £68.7 million fee.

This may have a knock-on effect on any potential pursuit of Matheus Nunes. If United are able to secure De Jong, they may not feel the need to bring Nunes to Old Trafford.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive BREAKING: Manchester City have entered the race to sign Frenkie De Jong. Barcelona’s interest in Bernardo Silva could help facilitate an agreement between the two clubs.



City, however, could be set to lose Bernado Silva, with Barcelona reportedly eyeing a move for the Portuguese attacking midfielder. Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City may look to use Silva as part of their attempts to bring De Jong to the Etihad Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @ReshadRahman_ #MCFC



But it's Manchester United who appear likely to secure De Jong given their willingness to spend big on the Dutch midfielder. The 25-year-old does desire Champions League football but a proposed deal could be decided by the end of next week.

