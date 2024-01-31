"I'm fed up with Marcus Rashford": Ex-Manchester United star launches astonishing attack on Englishman after 12-hour bender

Paul Parker has claimed that he is fed up with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. He believes the Englishman is enjoying life after the Red Devils handed him an incredible contract.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker stated that Rashford has not been at the same level for the last few months and is furious with the drunken issue from last week. He added that the majority of fans are also fed up with the academy product and said:

"I'm fed up with Rashford to be honest… What were I thinking? I was shocked. You have to be shocked, really. On the other hand you shouldn't be shocked because that's just what he does. He is a local boy and everyone is expecting him to behave better."

He added:

"He is just carrying on what he has done for a lot of years. He was given an incredible contract and now he is just enjoying his life. He was at a good level during the pandemic but he has ruined everything now. People were still backing him but the majority are just fed up with him now."

Parker has advised Marcus Rashford to seek advice as he needs to get back to his best. He believes that the Manchester United star has a lot of talent but is letting it go to waste.

Marcus Rashford told he might need to find a new club, by former Manchester United star

Paul Parker has suggested that Marcus Rasford might need to find a new club soon. The former player believes that the forward's Manchester United teammates are unlikely to trust him anymore after his repeated disciplinary issues.

He told MyBettingSites:

"You live and die by the people you play with, and he has to remember that. I think it might end up with Rashford having to find a new club, and the teammates will have a hard time trusting him. Are they going to trust him? No, because he has been shitting on his own doorstep so many times."

He added:

"He needs to think about the fact that he is Manchester through and through. He will live in this city after he retires and he has to live with all these stories about his professionalism. It's not going to be an enjoyable time for him to be honest."

Manchester United have fined Marcus Rashford £650,000 for missing the training on Friday. He was in Belfast on Thursday night and was drunk before calling in sick ahead of the FA Cup clash against Newport County on Sunday, Jan. 28, which United won 4-2.