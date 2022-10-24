"I'm feeling the strongest, quickest and fittest I've been" – Chelsea star sends strong message ahead of Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has claimed that he is currently in the best shape of his career. He claimed that he feels happy ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday (October 25).

Loftus-Cheek, 26, has earned himself a first-team berth at Stamford Bridge under new manager Graham Potter of late. He started just 18 games across all competitions for the Blues last season. However, England international has already started 10 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, laying out one assist so far.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Loftus-Cheek shared his thoughts about his recent run of games. He said (via Football London):

"I'm very happy with the time I've had on the pitch. I'm feeling the strongest, quickest and fittest I've been, which is great, as I missed a bit of pre-season but I've worked hard and I feel good this season."

Loftus-Cheek, who made his senior-team debut for Chelsea in 2014, asserted that he currently feels at home in west London. He added:

"I feel that I'm in a moment where I can impact games. I feel a big part of the squad and a big part of the team, which is great, because it's not always been that way. The feeling is what I've wanted since I was 17 so I want to hold on to that and kick on."

When asked about Potter's impact on him, Loftus-Cheek replied:

"When he first came in, we had a few chats on where he sees me playing, what he thinks I can achieve as a player and it's good to have that chat when he comes in. You know where he sees you and it gives you a platform to perform."

Loftus-Cheek is expected to retain his first-team spot in the Blues' midfield in light of N'Golo Kante's recent long-term hamstring injury.

Chelsea ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek in line for 2022 FIFA World Cup spot

In his column for The Telegraph, journalist Matt Law identified Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek as a potential squad option for England in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Opining about the midfielder's chances of selection, Law wrote:

"Another player who could make a late run for Southgate's squad is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who produced another impressive performance in Chelsea's midfield against Aston Villa in front of Southgate."

Referring to the player's positional versatility, Law added:

"The fact Loftus-Cheek has proven he can also fill in at right wing-back is another attraction and the 26-year-old is likely to be watched again by England staff before Southgate names his squad."

Earlier in 2018, Loftus-Cheek made the trip to Russia for Southgate's squad. H featured in three FIFA World Cup group-stage matches against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium. However, he was an unused substitute in the last-16, quarter-final and semi-final matches.

