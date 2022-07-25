"I'm the first one to be excited about this team and the fans have to be, too" – Gavi evaluates summer transfer activity at Barcelona

It's been a dream transfer window for Barcelona this summer, having added the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frank Kessie, and Andreas Christensen to their ranks.

With the new campaign drawing closer, Blaugrana midfielder Pablo Gavi has expressed excitement over the club's new signings.

Barcelona are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour, with Gavi being one of the most-utilized players in the squad in friendly matches.

The midfielder, who featured in the Blaugrana's last two games against Real Madrid and Inter Miami, is happy to be part of the group in the US.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona hit the jackpot in Las Vegas after beating Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clásico Barcelona hit the jackpot in Las Vegas after beating Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clásico 💰 https://t.co/aHZYjvXhU1

"I'm happy to be on the tour with the team," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by Marca. "I was looking forward to it after the international break. We're in top form. I'm the first one to be excited about this team and the fans have to be, too."

Barcelona have shocked everyone with their exploits in the transfer market this summer. The Catalan giants have added the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to their squad.

They've also managed to tie Ousmane Dembele to a new contract and are expected to complete a swoop for Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the coming hours.

With all these new faces joining the squad, Gavi hopes that the upcoming campaign will be an exciting one for the Liga giants.

433 @433 El Clásico will never be 'just' a friendly El Clásico will never be 'just' a friendly 😤 https://t.co/1AQn4lAb04

He said:

"We've made some good signings. They've already played and have done well. Let's hope we continue in this vein. I'm just as excited as I was in my first season, but with more experience. I hope it will a nice and fun season for our entire team."

Gavi continues shining with Barcelona

Barca's marquee signing of the summer

The midfielder was promoted to the senior team last season by former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. He impressed, even after Xavi Hernandez took over, contributing two goals and six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions throughout the campaign.

Gavi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Spaniard put in a decent performance for Barca in their 6-0 win over Inter Miami last week, recording one goal to his name.

He also had a decent outing against Real Madrid in the Clasico yesterday and Xavi will definitely be counting on him for next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far