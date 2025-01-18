"I’m focused on this" - Ruben Amorim comments on Antony's future at Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up on the future of Brazilian winger Antony. The left-footed winger has been a major disappointment for the Red Devils but Amorim has admitted that he wants to keep hold of him.

Antony's reported £85 million move to United from Ajax is regarded as one of the worst-ever signings in the world of football. The Brazilian winger has been nowhere close to living up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away during the winter transfer window with Real Betis reportedly keen on his signature. However, Ruben Amorim has claimed he wants to keep the Brazil international. He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

“Like I said, I want to keep my players. I’m focused on this, these players. I don’t know what is going to happen. This window, we’ll see, but he did a good job."

Antony has made 95 appearances for Manchester United so far following his move from Ajax in 2022. His end product has been pretty poor with just 12 goals and five assists.

The Brazilian has made 13 appearances across competitions this season scoring just once in the process. Under Ruben Amorim, he has made eight appearances and is yet to score or assist.

AC Milan give up in their pursuit of Manchester United attacker: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly decided not to pursue a deal for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. As claimed by L'Equipe via UtdDistrict, the Rossoneri have decided to give up on Rashford's signature and are now plotting a move for Manchester City skipper Kyle Walker.

Rashford's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in the last couple of months. He has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and reportedly wants to leave his boyhood club.

The 27-year-old has been named in the Red Devils' matchday squad just once in their last six Premier League games. He has played just six times under Amorim out of the 14 games the Portuguese manager has been in charge of.

Rashford has been at Manchester United throughout his entire career, joining the club's academy aged just seven. The attacker has made 426 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 138 goals and producing 63 assists.

