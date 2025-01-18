European giants give up on option to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, will focus on deal to sign Manchester City star: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly given up on their hopes to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and shifted their focus to Manchester City's Kyle Walker. As claimed by L'Equipe via UtdDistrict, the Rossoneri have put the Rashford deal off the table and are prioritizing Walker.

The report claims that the European giants found negotiations difficult for the Manchester United attacker. Rashford has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford this month after falling down new manager Ruben Amorim's pecking order.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker has also been heavily linked with an exit from Manchester City in January. The right-back has struggled for form this season as Pep Guardiola's side have so far endured a season to forget.

Rashford has spent his entire career at Manchester United having come through the club's esteemed youth ranks. He has made 426 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2015 scoring 138 goals and providing 63 assists.

Things have gone downhill for the 27-year-old since Ruben Amorim took over at the club. He has been named in the Red Devils' matchday squad on just one occasion in their last six league games.

On the other hand, Walker has been a key player for Manchester City since his reported £50 million move from Tottenham Hotspur. He has played an integral part in the Cityzens' unparalleled success under Pep Guardiola, helping them win 17 trophies.

Walker is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the modern era and is known for his blistering pace and solid defending. The 34-year-old has made 319 appearances for the Cityzens while being capped 93 times for England.

Manchester United legend praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Reports

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for how he dealt with autograph hunters. A video of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager came to light as he had words with people seeking his autograph near his residence.

The incident took place after the Sky Blues' 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup third round. Guardiola said to the fans, via talkSPORT:

"Don't come again, I won't tell you again, I know your faces. Go to school and prepare yourself guys. You are young guys so don't be here, wasting time. Do you want to live your life doing this, honestly? Continue to do it. Prepare better. F****** hell man, this isn't for all the people this is for you."

Keane lauded Guardiola for how he dealt with the autograph seekers as he said on the Stick to Football podcast:

"Absolutely brilliant, well done Pep, good on you Pep! They are a nuisance, an absolute nuisance! You see them everywhere and he’s dead right. [It's the] same faces every ground we go to, different jerseys."

He added:

"Years ago, if you wanted a jersey signed or a photograph, there was an element of respect. There isn't that respect now. Now there's people waiting in the car parks."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

"Also, is that his house? It's awful if they know where people are living now. They're idiots, well done Pep."

Manchester City will take on relegation battlers Ipswich Town on Sunday, January 19 at the Portman Road Stadium. The Cityzens have endured a poor season by their usual high standards this time out and sit sixth in the table, 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

