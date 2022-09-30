"Now, I’m free on the pitch" - Gabriel Jesus explains why he likes Arsenal more than Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has opened up on life at Arsenal following his £45 million move from Manchester City this summer.

The Brazilian attacker had fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, and with the arrival of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, his game time was set to take a bigger hit. He was also often forced to play out of position.

Jesus thus decided that moving on would best suit his career, especially with the World Cup coming up later this year.

In a recent interview with ESPN Brasil (via Metro), the Brazil striker talked about how he eventually decided to leave Manchester City.

"The thing was the way [Guardiola] understands football and what he wanted. Then it was up to you to accept it or not. If you don’t accept it, ‘thank you’ and let’s go for another challenge.

"I accepted it for a while, but there came a moment when I said, ‘I want another thing for myself’. I thanked him, he understood, and we moved on."

Explaining the difference between life at Arsenal and City, Jesus went on to add:

"It is different here at Arsenal. The football is different – different players, different ways to play. At City, it was different. The striker didn’t touch the ball that much, you see this by watching the games.

"And, when it was time to touch the ball, it was not the striker, because [Guardiola] ended up putting a midfielder to come closer. OK, fine. So, I decided to change."

He also revealed how a discussion with manager Mikel Arteta made up his mind to move to the Emirates, saying:

"I talked a lot with Arteta about Arsenal’s style. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me.

"Now, I’m free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and trying to do my best all the time."

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's top scorer so far in the ongoing season

Gabriel Jesus has taken no time in settling down at Arsenal and has been among the goals. He is currently the Gunners' top-scorer this season with four goals in eight appearances across competitions. He has also provided three assists.

The Brazil international will next be in action in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 1.

