"I’m getting sick and tired of other teams advertising Messi" - Pundit slams MLS clubs for using Lionel Messi to ruin fan experience

ESPN pundit Herculez Gomez has blasted MLS sides for using Lionel Messi's name to sell tickets before their games against Inter Miami. The former USMNT star believes that the rise in ticket prices caused by this, as well as the increase in bandwagon supporters, are negatively affecting the fans' experience.

Lionel Messi has transformed the MLS as a product, bringing in millions of new viewers since he joined Inter Miami as a free agent last July. Thousands of fans have bought tickets just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine ace, with many opposition fans conveying more excitement in supporting Messi over cheering for their own club.

Gomez made his feelings clear on ESPN, where he stated (via GOAL):

“Here's what I’m not cool with. I’m getting sick and tired of other teams advertising Messi, ‘Come watch Messi score on us.' That’s fine if you like to do it, raising the prices of that game to do so. That’s the issue here, because the club can say ‘we don’t have any control’. Vancouver is right, they don’t have any control over what Inter is going to do. Guess what you do have control in doing – not raising the prices in a way where it’s unaffordable and ridiculous and you look stupid if this happens."

Gomez's comments came soon after Inter Miami's 2-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS on Saturday, May 25. Tata Martino rested Lionel Messi, alongside Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. However, this angered a large portion of the Vancouver home fans, who were recorded chanting, "Where is Messi?" over supporting their side.

Inter Miami secure 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps despite being without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form this season for Inter Miami, registering 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. However, the Herons showed great resilience to secure a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their MLS fixture at BC Place (May 25).

Robert Taylor broke the deadlock in the 38th minute before Leonardo Campana doubled Inter Miami's advantage shortly after half-time (54'). Ryan Gauld halved the deficit with a 72nd minute penalty, but the visitors defended well towards the end to pick up the win.

Inter Miami are currently at the summit of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 34 points from 16 games, one point above Cincinnati who have a game in hand. They next face Atlanta United on Wednesday, May 29.