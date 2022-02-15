"I'm glad I won't be in the stadium" - David Beckham says hard to support just one over the other in PSG vs Real Madrid clash

Former footballer David Beckham has refused to pick sides ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians host Los Blancos in the first round of their Round of 16 tie tonight (February 15).

Beckham, who represented both sides at different times in his career, feels he will celebrate goals scored by either team from the confines of his home. Speaking in a video posted by PSG (via Marca), he said:

"I'm glad I won't be in the stadium. It would have been great to see two teams that I played for playing each other. But, to be honest, I'd prefer to watch it at home in front of my TV. That way I can celebrate every goal, no matter who scores."

The former Manchester United midfielder went on to add:

"If we look at the players and the history of these two teams, the passion of the fans in these two cities, this meeting is a dream for any fan. It could be a very attacking game. Two great teams are facing each other, and they're two of the most exciting teams around at the moment. They're both leading their leagues and have great coaches and players."

After spending eight years at Old Trafford, Beckham moved to Real Madrid in 2003. He made 159 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, recording 20 goals and 51 assists before making the shift to LA Galaxy in 2007.

The 46-year-old ended his career after a six-month spell at PSG in 2013. Beckham made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians, laying out two assists.

PSG and Real Madrid are at the top of their leagues

Having lost the Ligue 1 title to LOSC Lille last season, PSG have flown off the blocks this term. They are currently at the top of the French top-flight with 59 points from 24 matches, and have lost just once in the league. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Similarly, Real Madrid, who finished second behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga last season, are leading the pack this time around. Los Blancos have accumulated 54 points from 24 matches and are four points clear of Sevilla in second place.

It is also worth noting that both teams are out of their respective cup competitions. PSG exited the Coupe de la Ligue in the Round of 16 against OGC Nice. Real Madrid, on the other hand, exited the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao.

Edited by Diptanil Roy