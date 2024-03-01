“I’m not going anywhere" - Barcelona defender confirms he has no plans to leave the club at the end of the season

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has seemingly pledged his near future to the Catalan club.

The Denmark international signed with the Blaugrana from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for free. He played a crucial part in the club's La Liga success during the 2022/23 season, completing 23 appearances in the competition, bagging a goal and an assist each.

He continues to feature heavily for Barcelona and has made 30 appearances across competitions this year. Speaking to Spanish outlet SPORT in a recent interview, Christensen said (via Barca Universal):

"I’m not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I’m still incredibly happy. I don’t see myself anywhere other than here after the summer."

This season, Xavi has preferred to use the natural central defender in a holding midfield role at times. Opening about his feelings on playing the position, the 27-year-old added:

“It had been a long time since I had played in this position and of course, I have to get used to many things. But I really enjoy it.”

"I have to keep the balance in front of the defence. Fill the space that remains behind the forwards both when we are with the ball and when we are not with the ball.”

Currenlty, Christensen is contracted with the Spanish giants till the summer of 2026.

Barcelona defender reveals his feelings about Xavi's departure

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona boss Xavi announced in late January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The decision came amid his side's poor run of form, as a result of which the Catalan club are third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi took charge of the Blaugrana in November 2021 and has managed 128 matches across competitions, winning 80 of those clashes and losing 26. Speaking about the Spanish coach's departure, Andreas Christensen said (via Barca Universal):

"Whether I agree or not, I have to accept it. I think the team have been able to put the issue to one side, because we have other things we need to correct, such as our play."

"He was the one who brought me here and has therefore been instrumental in making one of my dreams come true. It’s sad, but I can only accept it if it’s what he thinks the club needs."

Xavi could still win a major trophy before leaving Camp Nou this season. Barcelona are awaiting their second-leg round-of-16 Champions League tie against Napoli, scheduled for March 12 (1-1).