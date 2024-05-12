“I'm going to biggest fan of Tottenham ever on Tuesday" - Arsenal star Kai Havertz makes claim ahead of Spurs vs Manchester City

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz recently claimed that he will be supporting bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur when they face Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 14. The Gunners will be hoping that their north London rivals do them a favor by getting crucial points off City to boost their chances of winning this season's Premier League title.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the league table on 86 points, but have played a game more than Manchester City, who are currently second with 85 points.

Mikel Arteta's side's chances of winning the league depend on City falling to pick up maximum points in their last two games against Spurs and West Ham United.

Speaking after the Gunners' crucial 1-0 win against Manchester United, German forward Havertz claimed that he will be rooting for Spurs against City. During a post-match interview with Sky, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Havertz said:

"I'm going to biggest fan of Tottenham ever on Tuesday. We all are going to be!”

"We will certainly be watching the game" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on if he will be watching Tottenham vs Manchester City clash

Mikel Arteta confirmed that he will be watching the clash between London rivals Spurs and title contenders Manchester City on Tuesday, May 14, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal moved a step closer to the title after beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford and will face Everton in their last game of the season on Sunday, May 19. However, they will need City to drop points in their next two games to end their 20-year wait for the PL trophy.

Reacting to his side's win over United, Arteta said while speaking to Sky Sports:

"Today we wanted to open the door, last day in front of our people, our families will be there, let's create the most beautiful day together."

When asked if he will watch the game on Tuesday between City and Spurs, Arteta said:

"We will certainly be watching the game. We watch all the games. We need the result. It's football, there are always possibilities."

