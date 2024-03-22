“I’m going to call Nike” - Kylian Mbappe makes fun of William Saliba at France training after rejecting Arsenal transfer plea from fan earlier

Kylian Mbappe reportedly mocked Arsenal star William Saliba for wearing the same boots for every game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star claimed that he was going to call Nike to sponsor the defender soon.

France will take on Germany at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday before they face Chile at the Orange Vélodrome next week. In training this week, Mbappe was not pleased to see Saliba wear the same boots and claimed that he would call Nike to try and get a sponsorship deal for the defender.

He was heard saying:

"I'm going to call Nike, I'm going to call Nike, you always wear the same shoes!"

Saliba recently spoke about growing up with Mbappe in France in an interview with Arsenal's official website. He said:

"I grew up on an estate. Honestly, growing up on an estate helps. You're together with all your mates, you get to play in your neighbourhood on the local five-a-side pitches. You're all together, and everyone likes football there, so honestly it's easy. When you come from an estate, you've got the determination to get out of it. I know Kylian Mbappe, too. He went to my primary school when we were little, and his father was my coach when I was little, too."

Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba have played 8 matches together with the national team. They have won half of those games while drawing twice and losing as many times.

Kylian Mbappe almost joined Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he almost joined Arsenal. He held talks with Arsene Wenger while he was at AS Monaco but the move did not go through as he was lured by PSG's project.

He said:

"Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option. We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."

Kylian Mbappe was linked with Arsenal once again this year and a fan asked the Frenchman if he would be willing to move to the London side. However, the PSG star laughed off the request and is reportedly close to moving to Real Madrid.